Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

