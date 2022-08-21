Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

