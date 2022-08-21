Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 278.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 74,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.74 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

