Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 13,384 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,316,000 after buying an additional 612,089 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 4,575,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,202. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.