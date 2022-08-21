Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 391 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 32,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

