Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 391 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.