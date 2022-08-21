Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.60. 2,003,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

