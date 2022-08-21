Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $12,594,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.97. 322,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.