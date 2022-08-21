Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom stock traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

