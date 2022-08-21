Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $96.56. 11,274,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

