Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Performance
PYPL traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $96.56. 11,274,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.