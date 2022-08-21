Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.60. 2,003,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.