Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

ABT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.06. 5,092,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

