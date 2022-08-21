Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.