Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

