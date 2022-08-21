Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

