Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of HELE traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,335. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

