Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,316,000 after acquiring an additional 612,089 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 4,575,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,202. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

