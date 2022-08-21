Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 700,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 494,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

