Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,496,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,143,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

