Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65,748 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 1,390,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,080. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.