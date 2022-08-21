Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 15,077 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,860,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 240,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,131. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.