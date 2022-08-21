Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 25,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $162.72. 8,172,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

