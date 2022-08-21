Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 39,020 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in ATI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ATI by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 636,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

