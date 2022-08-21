Oasis Network Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $345.96 million and $42.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

