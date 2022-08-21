Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $107.07 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.