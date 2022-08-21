OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Financial Analysis

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OMNIQ and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 251.49%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than OMNIQ.

9.5% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.70 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.92 TuSimple $6.26 million 275.18 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.74

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10%

Summary

TuSimple beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

