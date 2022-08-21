ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

