ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of ONEOK worth $120,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

OKE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

