Only1 Trading Down 22.1% This Week (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

