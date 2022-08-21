Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Spire worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $10,817,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

SR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 291,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

