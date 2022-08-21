Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,872. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

