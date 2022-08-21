Opus Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

