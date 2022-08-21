Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

