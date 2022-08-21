Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.66. 4,679,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

