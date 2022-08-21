Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058007 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000195 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

