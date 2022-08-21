Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

OFIX opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.