Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.