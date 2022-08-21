Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1,214.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Paychex were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

PAYX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $138.49. 2,748,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

