PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

PCCW Price Performance

Shares of PCCWY opened at $5.02 on Friday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

