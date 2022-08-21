Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $415,797.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $415,797.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

