Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,463 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $166,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,374,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,623,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

NYSE PM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

