Phuture Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $683,183.52 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a total market capitalization of $683,183.52 and $10,156.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phuture has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Phuture

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

