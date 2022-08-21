PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.37

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $157.40 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

