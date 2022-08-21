PlotX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $132,237.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

