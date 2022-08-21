pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,192,048 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.