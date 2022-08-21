PointPay (PXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PointPay has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PointPay Profile

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

