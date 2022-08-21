Polkacity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $451,007.01 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Polkacity has a total market capitalization of $451,007.01 and $3.30 million worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,433.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003750 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.