Polybius Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 63.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius is a coin. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.