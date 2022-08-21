PoolTogether (POOL) Price Tops $1.00

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $159,138.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PoolTogether has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PoolTogether Coin Profile
PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_.
PoolTogether Coin Trading
