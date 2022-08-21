Popcorn Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcorn has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $11,345.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Popcorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00768736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.